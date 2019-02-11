[SBS Star] Ella Gross Meets BLACKPINK in LA & Describes the Members as Her Role Models

Korean-American child model Ella Gross met K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and told how much the four members―JENNIE, JISOO, LISA, and ROSÉ mean to her.On February 9, JENNIE shared several pictures taken with Ella Gross on her social media account.Along with the pictures, "Finally, we're in your hometown. A night out with Ella Gross, my little baby. Matching hair with matching hair ties done by moi."In the pictures, JENNIE and Ella Gross both wear white top and have hair tied up in the same style.With a similar adorable smile across their face, they almost look like sisters.Soon after, Ella Gross also updated her social media account with a picture and comment.The picture was of a special cake that Ella Gross and her mother had prepared for the members of BLACKPINK, presumably for ROSÉ's birthday that is on February 11.Ella Gross' mother wrote, "Words can't describe how proud we are of JENNIE, JISOO, LISA, and ROSÉ. Not only are they beautiful, sweet, and talented, they are humblest and most hard-working young ladies I've ever met."She went on to say how much Ella Gross loves them, "Ella adores and looks up to each and one of them. They're the absolute best role models, unnies, and friends Ella could have ever hoped for."She also showed her support for BLACKPINK's upcoming promotions in the United States by saying, "Look out America, here comes BLACKPINK!"Nicknamed 'little JENNIE', Ella Gross signed a contract with THE BLACK LABEL established by TEDDY―main producer at BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment last July.At the moment, BLACKPINK is in New York City to perform at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'Good Morning America' after stopping by LA.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'ellagross' Instagram)(SBS Star)