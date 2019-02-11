SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Why Did BTS RM Choose to Wear Glasses at the GRAMMYs?
[SBS Star] Why Did BTS RM Choose to Wear Glasses at the GRAMMYs?

작성 2019.02.11
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM walked down the red carpet looking smarter than ever.

On February 10 (local time), BTS attended the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) held at Staples Center, Los Angeles as an award presenter.
BTS GRAMMYsOn this day, RM was spotted with his glasses on.
BTS GRAMMYsAs wearing glasses to an awards ceremony is not something common, especially for the prestigious event, RM's sleek look has garnered a tremendous attention.

During the red carpet interview with Access, RM revealed the reason why he chose to wear glasses for the event.
BTS GRAMMYsBTS GRAMMYsRM said, "I stayed up all night. Just look at my eyes. It's all red, so I put on glasses."
 

As soon as BTS walked down the red carpet, keywords such as "the glasses guy" "the sexy guy with glasses" trended on social media.
BTS GRAMMYsBTS GRAMMYsDon't miss out the moment of BTS proudly presenting Best R&B Album Award to H.E.R. below!
 

(Credit= 'Access' 'Recording Academy / GRAMMYs' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
