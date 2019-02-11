SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Reddy Tells What His School Friend Song Joong Ki's Interests Were in School
작성 2019.02.11
Korean hip-hop artist Reddy revealed why he was surprised to find out that Song Joong Ki had become an actor.

Recently, Reddy sat down for an interview with a magazine 'bnt' after the photo shoot for its cover photos.

During the interview, Reddy revealed that he used to go to school with Song Joong Ki.

Reddy said, "I went to the same middle and high school with Song Joong Ki, but I dropped out of high school, so I didn't spend all three years with him. After dropping out, I lost contact with a lot of the friends I had in Daejeon because I moved to Seoul."Reddy and Song Joong KiReddy continued, "I turned my TV on one day and there was Song Joong Ki. That really surprised me, because Song Joong Ki had zero interest in this industry back in school."

He explained, "His only interests were studying, playing soccer, and hanging out with friends."Reddy and Song Joong KiBoth Reddy and Song Joong Ki were born in 1985, and they attended Hanbat Middle School and Namdaejeon High School together.

Song Joong Ki made debut before Reddy with a movie 'A Frozen Flower' in 2008, and about three years later, Reddy debuted with his first single 'Capt. Reddy' in 2011.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, 'keemhongwu' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
