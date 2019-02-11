SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 9MUSES Announces Its Disbandment & Last Fan Meeting Date
K-pop girl group 9MUSES has announced its disbandment after the nine years of activities.

On February 11, 9MUSES' management agency Star Empire announced the group's official disbandment.
9MUSESThe agency informed that 9MUSES will be releasing a special digital single and holding a fan meeting to wrap up all official group activities.
9MUSESStar Empire's official statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Star Empire.

We hereby announce that the 9MUSES members and the company ultimately decided to conclude the group promotions after a thoughtful discussion with all members―as their contract is coming to an end.

We apologize to MINE, who have been waiting for a long time, for delivering such unfortunate news.
9MUSESOn February 12 at 12PM (KST), digital single 'REMEMBER' will be released, and with the last fan meeting on February 24, they will conclude all official activities of 9MUSES.

We would like to express our gratitude to 9MUSES members, for being the best artists for the past nine years since August 12, 2010, as well as MINE, who showed consistent love and support to 9MUSES and its members.

The members plan to continue their individual activities in various fields.

Please send your encouragement to the members and their new beginnings. Thank you.
9MUSES(Credit= '9musesofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)
