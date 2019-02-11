SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK's Art Skills Amaze the World
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK's Art Skills Amaze the World

It seems clear that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS is not only talented in music and performance, but also in art.

On February 8, a 5-minute video of JUNGKOOK was uploaded on BTS' YouTube Channel.

The video showed JUNGKOOK trying to replicate a painting from one of the teaser films titled 'WINGS Short Film #1 BEGIN' for the group's second full album 'WINGS' in 2016. JUNGKOOKIt was because JUNGKOOK wanted to display this art piece at the group's exhibition 'BTS EXHIBITION: Oh, Neul' that took place from last August until October at Ara Art Center, Seoul.

JUNGKOOK had the printed version of the painting in front of him and slowly begun sketching it with a pencil.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK kept sighing and hopelessly laughing as if he was not confident to replicate it well.

While painting, he complained that it was too difficult and also said, "I'll somehow manage if I just keep painting it without thinking."
JUNGKOOKUnlike his words though, JUNGKOOK's hands moved fast, smoothly, and precisely. 

Within minutes, JUNGKOOK completed replicating the painting, and it was flawless.  

Another surprising fact was that he even had managed to add a slight touch of his own style.JUNGKOOKAlthough the majority of fans were aware of JUNGKOOK's great talent in art, as his works were shown several times in the past.

However, they are unable to stop themselves from being hugely impressed again.
 

Currently, BTS is in Los Angeles, the United States, attending the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' as an award presenter.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
