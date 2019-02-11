[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' Red Carpet!







K-pop sensation BTS has made its first grand entrance at this year's 'GRAMMY Awards'!On February 10 (local time), the seven members of BTS walked the red carpet ahead of the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) at Staples Center, Los Angeles.Dressed up in sleek suits and bow ties, BTS shared how it feels to be at the prestigious awards ceremony.J-HOPE said, "It is such an honor. A dream come true. We are enjoying the ride."Regarding a new album, BTS' leader RM revealed, "We're working very hard. It's going to be real soon. It's going to be paying off to our fans (for their love and support)."At this year's GRAMMYs, BTS will be presenting an award as award presenters.The fans have also trended '#TearItUpBTS' worldwide in support of BTS' first attendance at the GRAMMYs.Check out the group's red carpet interviews below.(Credit= 'Recording Academy / GRAMMYs' 'Billboard' 'E! Red Carpet & Award Shows' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)