SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' Red Carpet!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' Red Carpet!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.11 11:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet!
K-pop sensation BTS has made its first grand entrance at this year's 'GRAMMY Awards'!

On February 10 (local time), the seven members of BTS walked the red carpet ahead of the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) at Staples Center, Los Angeles.
BTS GRAMMYsDressed up in sleek suits and bow ties, BTS shared how it feels to be at the prestigious awards ceremony.
BTS GRAMMYsBTS GRAMMYsJ-HOPE said, "It is such an honor. A dream come true. We are enjoying the ride."
BTS GRAMMYsRegarding a new album, BTS' leader RM revealed, "We're working very hard. It's going to be real soon. It's going to be paying off to our fans (for their love and support)."

At this year's GRAMMYs, BTS will be presenting an award as award presenters.

The fans have also trended '#TearItUpBTS' worldwide in support of BTS' first attendance at the GRAMMYs.

Check out the group's red carpet interviews below.
 



(Credit= 'Recording Academy / GRAMMYs' 'Billboard' 'E! Red Carpet & Award Shows' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호