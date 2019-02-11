[SBS Star] VIDEO: JYPE's New Girl Group ITZY Says Its 'DALLA DALLA'!

JYP Entertainment's new girl group ITZY is finally here with its debut music video.On February 11 at 12AM KST, ITZY dropped the music video for 'DALLA DALLA', the title track of the group's debut digital single 'IT'z Different'.The highly-anticipated rookie girl group made up of five members including YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG, and YUNA.In the music video, the five members gorgeously sing of being different from others and loving themselves just as they are.'IT'z Different' is set to be released on February 12 at 6PM KST online.Check out ITZY's 'DALLA DALLA' music video below, and prepare yourself for the up-and-coming girl group's bold invasion!(Credit= 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)