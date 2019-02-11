[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Mentions What His Friendship Is Like with KAI·JIMIN·Ha Sung Woon

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN mentioned what his friendship is like with other boy groups EXO's KAI, BTS' JIMIN, and HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon.Recently, TAEMIN sat down for an interview with the press ahead of his comeback in about a year and a half.During the interview, TAEMIN talked about KAI while on the topic of friends at his management agency SM Entertainment.TAEMIN said, "KAI and I are close. I don't know how we got so close, but it just happened. We used to train together and it's probably also because we are the same age."Then, TAEMIN was asked what KAI and others in that group of friends reacted to his new title track.TAEMIN said, "KAI said mine sounded a lot better than the demo version, and JIMIN always tells me, 'Hyung, you really seem to know what you are doing.' Ha Sung Woon focuses on complimenting me rather than the music itself. He always says to me, 'You are so cool, hyung.' and jokingly adds, 'You are so ancient! Your career has such long history!'"One reporter asked if they respect him in any ways since SHINee's debut was years before them.TAEMIN answered with a laugh, "I wish they do, but they don't at all. When we are together, we don't think ourselves as K-pop stars. We just become ourselves, and treat each other like brothers. So, we don't really talk much about work nor anything else in particular, actually."He went on, "We all get hooked on something very easily. Once, we were into playing the Mafia game, and played the game for hours. These days, we are into playing cards."He added, "The last time we hung out was on the first day of the New Year. We tend to meet on national holidays, because it's hard to make time on other days."Meanwhile, TAEMIN's second mini album 'WANT' is expected to be unveiled today at 6PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, Mnet Wanna One GO, Online Community)(SBS Star)