SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Mentions What His Friendship Is Like with KAI·JIMIN·Ha Sung Woon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Mentions What His Friendship Is Like with KAI·JIMIN·Ha Sung Woon

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.11 10:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Mentions What His Friendship Is Like with KAI·JIMIN·Ha Sung Woon
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN mentioned what his friendship is like with other boy groups EXO's KAI, BTS' JIMIN, and HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon.

Recently, TAEMIN sat down for an interview with the press ahead of his comeback in about a year and a half.

During the interview, TAEMIN talked about KAI while on the topic of friends at his management agency SM Entertainment.

TAEMIN said, "KAI and I are close. I don't know how we got so close, but it just happened. We used to train together and it's probably also because we are the same age."KAI, TAEMINThen, TAEMIN was asked what KAI and others in that group of friends reacted to his new title track.

TAEMIN said, "KAI said mine sounded a lot better than the demo version, and JIMIN always tells me, 'Hyung, you really seem to know what you are doing.' Ha Sung Woon focuses on complimenting me rather than the music itself. He always says to me, 'You are so cool, hyung.' and jokingly adds, 'You are so ancient! Your career has such long history!'"TAEMIN, KAI, JIMIN, Ha Sung WoonOne reporter asked if they respect him in any ways since SHINee's debut was years before them.

TAEMIN answered with a laugh, "I wish they do, but they don't at all. When we are together, we don't think ourselves as K-pop stars. We just become ourselves, and treat each other like brothers. So, we don't really talk much about work nor anything else in particular, actually."JIMIN, KAI, TAEMINHe went on, "We all get hooked on something very easily. Once, we were into playing the Mafia game, and played the game for hours. These days, we are into playing cards."

He added, "The last time we hung out was on the first day of the New Year. We tend to meet on national holidays, because it's hard to make time on other days."JIMIN, KAI, TAEMINMeanwhile, TAEMIN's second mini album 'WANT' is expected to be unveiled today at 6PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, Mnet Wanna One GO, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호