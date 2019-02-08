[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE DAHYUN Can Manipulate Other People Only Using Her Words?

K-pop girl group TWICE's member DAHYUN surprised the public with her newfound superpower―controlling people's behavior with her words.



On February 5 episode of MBC's holiday special variety show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships', the hosts of the show introduced a new game to the public that was added to the championship just this year.



Fortunately, all the members who were standing in the field started to stretch their arms and legs when she said, "The athletes are now doing a warm up.".

On this day, DAHYUN showed up at the site as a penalty shoot-out commentator and put a smile on her fans' faces with an adorable mistake.Before they begin the game, the members of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, iKON, ASTRO, THE BOYZ, and NCT 127 was standing in a line to get themselves prepared for the event.But then, DAHYUN who did not have enough time to get acquainted with her new role―sports commentator, read one of the lines from the script a bit early by accident.Some of them even dance a little and tried to lighten up the mood with hilarious gestures so that DAHYUN could feel less embarrassed.After the episode, the viewers commented, "Aww! They are so sweet.", "Is she a wizard or something? I wish I could have that kind of power too.", "All of them looks so adorable.", and many more.Meanwhile, ASTRO beat iKON at the penalty shoot-out final and became the first winner of the game.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'studio PARN' YouTube, 'sabeda1020' Twitter)(SBS Star)