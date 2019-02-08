[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shines with His Makeup-less Face & Wet Hair

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' fans concluded his makeup-less face and wet hair were the perfect combination for him.On February 5, another episode of BTS' ongoing variety show 'Run BTS! 2019' was unveiled.In this episode, the members of BTS were seen playing various games at a bath house.For each round, BTS splashed water in a bucket on each other's face when they lost.As time passed, BTS became more soaked in water and their makeup started to smudge.All seven members' beauty still managed to shine despite this, but one of them completely arrested fans' eyes for some reason.It was BTS' 'golden maknae' JUNGKOOK, who had somehow used water to highlight his stunningly beautiful facial features.Not only JUNGKOOK boasted his flawless face even with his makeup removed, but also planted himself a sexy look with wet hair.Furthermore, JUNGKOOK showed his abs through a wet t-shirt without knowing it himself.While watching these particular scenes, fans could not stop gasping and watching the same scenes over and over again.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to attend the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' as an award presenter that is to be held on February 10 (local time).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)