SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shines with His Makeup-less Face & Wet Hair
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shines with His Makeup-less Face & Wet Hair

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.08 18:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shines with His Makeup-less Face & Wet Hair
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' fans concluded his makeup-less face and wet hair were the perfect combination for him.

On February 5, another episode of BTS' ongoing variety show 'Run BTS! 2019' was unveiled.

In this episode, the members of BTS were seen playing various games at a bath house.

For each round, BTS splashed water in a bucket on each other's face when they lost.BTSAs time passed, BTS became more soaked in water and their makeup started to smudge.

All seven members' beauty still managed to shine despite this, but one of them completely arrested fans' eyes for some reason.

It was BTS' 'golden maknae' JUNGKOOK, who had somehow used water to highlight his stunningly beautiful facial features.JUNGKOOKNot only JUNGKOOK boasted his flawless face even with his makeup removed, but also planted himself a sexy look with wet hair.

Furthermore, JUNGKOOK showed his abs through a wet t-shirt without knowing it himself. JUNGKOOKWhile watching these particular scenes, fans could not stop gasping and watching the same scenes over and over again.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS is planned to attend the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' as an award presenter that is to be held on February 10 (local time).

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호