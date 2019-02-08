[SBS Star] VIDEO: CLC Says 'No' to Typical Beauty Standards!

K-pop girl group CLC returned to the stage with a powerful message.On February 3, the members of CLC stressed the importance of finding one's own charms and encouraged the audience SBS 'Inkigayo' to question the society's unrealistic beauty ideals.At first, CLC's title track 'No' of its eighth mini album 'No.1' leaves a strong impression on the listeners due to its thick synth sounds and repetitive melody.But after listening to the track a few times, the audience will probably realize that this song actually contains an extremely powerful but simple message that every woman should be free from others' point of views and rather focus on finding their true identity.Throughout the song, the members of CLC strive to accept themselves as they are and make a constant effort to fight the ridiculous expectations the society force on women by saying "No" to all the following items―heels, bags, earrings, and makeup.During the group's comeback showcase, CLC said that making other women to get rid of all their makeup products against their will is not its goal but that the group hopes to help the public to find their own charms and personality using its song.Please do not say "No" to CLC's amazing stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)