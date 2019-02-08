[SBS Star] A Video Hilariously Parodying BIGBANG's Fan Service Habits Goes Viral

A group of Japanese fans of K-pop boy group BIGBANG is going viral for their parody video of the members' fan service habits.On February 4, the fan group shared a video with the caption, "Please help spread this online so that our love for BIGBANG will reach all over Japan."In the video, five BIGBANG fans mimic five BIGBANG members' unique demeanor, fashion style, and even their fan service habits pretty similarly.The one who walks out first is "TAEYANG", casually greeting his fans with his signature swag-filled gesture.Then "SEUNGRI" walks in, looking distracted on his phone, giving a simple hand wave at the fans."DAESUNG" gives a polite bow and a big hand wave to greet his fans, while "G-DRAGON" who fully dressed up in fancy wardrobe walks by after a somewhat shy but cute fan service.Last but not least, "T.O.P" who completely covered himself from head to toe, passes by after some small nods.Fans commented, "So accurate, especially GD and TOP!", "This video just made my day. So cute!", "Bring my BIGBANG back already.", and more.(Credit= 'choi_shinosugi' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)