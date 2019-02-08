[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae Joins 'The Last Empress'

Dong Hyun Bae, an older brother of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG, joined 'The Last Empress'.On February 7 episode of SBS' popular drama 'The Last Empress', Dong Hyun Bae was seen acting as a detective.Dong Hyun Bae's character started investigating around the palace to find out who attacked 'Lee Yoon' (actor Oh Seung Yun), who fell unconscious by an unknown figure from the palace.As a detective, he kept himself rational and focused while interrogating the Emperor 'Lee Hyuk' (actor Shin Sung Rok) when he was believed to be the suspect after his belonging was discovered near the crime scene.Dong Hyun Bae managed to successfully increase the viewers' tension with his flawless portrayal of the detective questioning a suspect.He was charismatic, and purely deserved a round of applause for impressively pulling off the role.Debuted in 2011, Dong Hyun Bae has taken numerous supporting roles in dramas and films over the years.Recently, Dong Hyun Bae has been confirmed to play a role in OCN's upcoming dramatic cinema 'Trap' as a passionate journalist who fights against people with power to dig up the truth.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress, ECHO GLOBAL GROUP, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)