SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae Joins 'The Last Empress'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG's Brother Dong Hyun Bae Joins 'The Last Empress'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.08 16:57 수정 2019.02.08 17:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANGs Brother Dong Hyun Bae Joins The Last Empress
Dong Hyun Bae, an older brother of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG, joined 'The Last Empress'.

On February 7 episode of SBS' popular drama 'The Last Empress', Dong Hyun Bae was seen acting as a detective.The Last EmpressDong Hyun Bae's character started investigating around the palace to find out who attacked 'Lee Yoon' (actor Oh Seung Yun), who fell unconscious by an unknown figure from the palace.

As a detective, he kept himself rational and focused while interrogating the Emperor 'Lee Hyuk' (actor Shin Sung Rok) when he was believed to be the suspect after his belonging was discovered near the crime scene.The Last EmpressDong Hyun Bae managed to successfully increase the viewers' tension with his flawless portrayal of the detective questioning a suspect.

He was charismatic, and purely deserved a round of applause for impressively pulling off the role.The Last EmpressDebuted in 2011, Dong Hyun Bae has taken numerous supporting roles in dramas and films over the years.

Recently, Dong Hyun Bae has been confirmed to play a role in OCN's upcoming dramatic cinema 'Trap' as a passionate journalist who fights against people with power to dig up the truth.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress, ECHO GLOBAL GROUP, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호