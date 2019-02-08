[SBS Star] VIDEO: N.Flying Wants to Take You Back to the 'Rooftop'!

K-pop boy band N.Flying is showing a notable growth every week after returning to the stage on January 2.On February 3, N.Flying mesmerized the entire audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with its strong stage presence.N.Flying's title track 'Rooftop' of its new album 'FLY HIGH PROJECT #2 Rooftop' could be a great way to get to know the numerous charms of a band since its performance is always with packed with delightful surprises.The best part about watching the stage of a band is that the audience get to see a different performance every time since most of the bands do not have a choreography that is set in stone and can exercise their freedom of speech more easily compare to other types of artists.But it seems like the members of N.Flying are already well aware of such privileges that only a band could have since the features of their performance changes and evolves every time starting from their facial expressions to the use of a hand gestures on stage.Click the video below and do not miss out on a great opportunity to discover the lovely quirks of a band!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)