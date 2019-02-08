[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Amazes the World with His Jaw-dropping Dancing Skills

Many people around the world are shocked after checking out one of J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' dance practice videos due to his incredible dancing skills that are seen in it.On February 6, J-HOPE shared a short video of himself practicing some moves in his dance studio on the group's social media account.The video shows J-HOPE powerfully dancing to a heavy-beat hip-hop song with a bucket hat and stylish but comfortable clothes.J-HOPE puts an awful lot of energy into this robot dance that it makes you wonder if he really is in fact a robot powered by batteries.Each move seems to highlight his superb talent in dancing and tell why he is one of the main dancers of BTS.It has only been two days since the video was uploaded, but this video of J-HOPE has over 1.2 likes and 3.9 million views already.It is impressive seeing the number of likes speeding so close to 2018's globally most liked Tweet―J-HOPE's #InMyFeelingsChallenge video.Not only ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), but also non-K-pop fans are commenting on how great his dance is in the video even though it is just a simple practice.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' as an award presenter that is to take place on February 10 (local time).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)