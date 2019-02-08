[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Amazes the World with His Jaw-dropping Dancing Skills

On February 6, J-HOPE shared a short video of himself practicing some moves in his dance studio on the group's social media account.
The video shows J-HOPE powerfully dancing to a heavy-beat hip-hop song with a bucket hat and stylish but comfortable clothes.
J-HOPE puts an awful lot of energy into this robot dance that it makes you wonder if he really is in fact a robot powered by batteries.
Each move seems to highlight his superb talent in dancing and tell why he is one of the main dancers of BTS.
#Justdance ？？？？？？#practice #HopeOnTheStreet pic.twitter.com/2aHR0hbNAl— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2019년 2월 6일
It has only been two days since the video was uploaded, but this video of J-HOPE has over 1.2 likes and 3.9 million views already.
It is impressive seeing the number of likes speeding so close to 2018's globally most liked Tweet―J-HOPE's #InMyFeelingsChallenge video.
#InMyFeelingsChallenge #HopeOnTheStreet pic.twitter.com/Bm8bxtKsFq— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2018년 7월 23일
Not only ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), but also non-K-pop fans are commenting on how great his dance is in the video even though it is just a simple practice.
Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' as an award presenter that is to take place on February 10 (local time).
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)
(SBS Star)