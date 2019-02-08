SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Amazes the World with His Jaw-dropping Dancing Skills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Amazes the World with His Jaw-dropping Dancing Skills

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.08 15:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Amazes the World with His Jaw-dropping Dancing Skills
Many people around the world are shocked after checking out one of J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' dance practice videos due to his incredible dancing skills that are seen in it.

On February 6, J-HOPE shared a short video of himself practicing some moves in his dance studio on the group's social media account.
J-HOPEThe video shows J-HOPE powerfully dancing to a heavy-beat hip-hop song with a bucket hat and stylish but comfortable clothes.

J-HOPE puts an awful lot of energy into this robot dance that it makes you wonder if he really is in fact a robot powered by batteries.

Each move seems to highlight his superb talent in dancing and tell why he is one of the main dancers of BTS.
 
It has only been two days since the video was uploaded, but this video of J-HOPE has over 1.2 likes and 3.9 million views already.

It is impressive seeing the number of likes speeding so close to 2018's globally most liked Tweet―J-HOPE's #InMyFeelingsChallenge video.
 
Not only ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), but also non-K-pop fans are commenting on how great his dance is in the video even though it is just a simple practice.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' as an award presenter that is to take place on February 10 (local time).

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호