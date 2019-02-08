SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk Announces BLACKPINK's March Comeback & ROSE's Solo Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk Announces BLACKPINK's March Comeback & ROSE's Solo Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.08 15:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk Announces BLACKPINKs March Comeback & ROSEs Solo Debut
YG Entertainment's CEO/Head Producer Yang Hyun Suk revealed the agency's girl group BLACKPINK's comeback plan.

On February 8, Yang Hyun Suk took YG Entertainment's official blog and shared a lengthy "From YG" post to answer the fans' questions in detail.
Yang Hyun SukIn regard to BLACKPINK's comeback this year, Yang Hyun Suk assured, "BLACKPINK's new music release is expected for mid or late March. It will be an EP with several new songs."

To the questions regarding the other three BLACKPINK members'―ROSÉ, LISA, JISOO―solo debut, he answered, "ROSÉ's solo debut will be shortly after BLACKPINK's comeback. We have finished selecting a song which goes best with ROSÉ's vocals."
ROSEHe added, "We're also preparing for LISA and JISOO's solo debut as well. My hope and goal is for BLACKPINK to make two comebacks, and also for ROSÉ, LISA, and JISOO to make their solo debut in order, within 2019."
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKThe agency head also hinted at BLACKPINK's future promotions in the United States including radio appearances, magazine and newspaper interviews, in addition to the schedules that are already announced.
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently visiting the United States for its Stateside TV show appearances.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호