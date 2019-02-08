[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk Announces BLACKPINK's March Comeback & ROSE's Solo Debut

YG Entertainment's CEO/Head Producer Yang Hyun Suk revealed the agency's girl group BLACKPINK's comeback plan.On February 8, Yang Hyun Suk took YG Entertainment's official blog and shared a lengthy "From YG" post to answer the fans' questions in detail.In regard to BLACKPINK's comeback this year, Yang Hyun Suk assured, "BLACKPINK's new music release is expected for mid or late March. It will be an EP with several new songs."To the questions regarding the other three BLACKPINK members'―ROSÉ, LISA, JISOO―solo debut, he answered, "ROSÉ's solo debut will be shortly after BLACKPINK's comeback. We have finished selecting a song which goes best with ROSÉ's vocals."He added, "We're also preparing for LISA and JISOO's solo debut as well. My hope and goal is for BLACKPINK to make two comebacks, and also for ROSÉ, LISA, and JISOO to make their solo debut in order, within 2019."The agency head also hinted at BLACKPINK's future promotions in the United States including radio appearances, magazine and newspaper interviews, in addition to the schedules that are already announced.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently visiting the United States for its Stateside TV show appearances.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)