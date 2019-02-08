SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Strives to Grasp the Concept of Love Through 'La La Love'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Strives to Grasp the Concept of Love Through 'La La Love'

K-pop girl group WJSN explained the complicated meaning of love using its hypnotizing title track 'La La Love'.

On February 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WJSN described the paradox of love―a constant struggle between a temptation and a will to maintain a pure heart.
WJSNWJSN's title track 'La La Love' of its sixth mini album 'WJ STAY?' is one of the few songs that splendidly brought the '60s vibe back to life while demonstrating a classic example of a retro pop at the same time.
WJSNThe true art of a retro pop song lies in the chemistry that the lyrics and the melody create since its lyrics generally contains a profound and serious meaning whereas the majority of its music tend to give off a jaunty and festive vibe.
WJSNWhat really makes its track a cut above is WJSN's impeccably-organized choreography which reminds the audience of the movement of an elegant swan who always flaunt their beauty on water.
WJSNThroughout the song, the members of WJSN also cleverly utilizes the terms and the gestures related to photography to appeal to their lovers' emotion and make them stay a bit longer.

Click the video below and enjoy WJSN's mind-blowing stage right now!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
