[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reportedly Relocates Company Office

Thanks to K-pop sensation BTS' phenomenal success, Big Hit Entertainment will move to a bigger building.According to YTN Star's report on February 8, Big Hit Entertainment is planning to relocate the office soon.If things go smooth, the agency will move in the first half of this year at the earliest.It has been only six months since they moved to their current office located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul in the latter half of 2018, but the agency has reportedly decided to move again.The decision was made due to the agency's rapid expansion―the number of employees has grown from 200 to 450 since their last move.The report stated that Big Hit Entertainment is currently in search of leasing a new building within Gangnam-gu, which accommodates all employees.Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment is about to launch TXT, their first K-pop group after BTS in 2013.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)