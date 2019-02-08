SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reportedly Relocates Company Office
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reportedly Relocates Company Office

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.08 15:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reportedly Relocates Company Office
Thanks to K-pop sensation BTS' phenomenal success, Big Hit Entertainment will move to a bigger building.

According to YTN Star's report on February 8, Big Hit Entertainment is planning to relocate the office soon.
Big Hit EntertainmentIf things go smooth, the agency will move in the first half of this year at the earliest.

It has been only six months since they moved to their current office located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul in the latter half of 2018, but the agency has reportedly decided to move again.
BTSThe decision was made due to the agency's rapid expansion―the number of employees has grown from 200 to 450 since their last move.

The report stated that Big Hit Entertainment is currently in search of leasing a new building within Gangnam-gu, which accommodates all employees.
TXTMeanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment is about to launch TXT, their first K-pop group after BTS in 2013.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호