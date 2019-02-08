SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Military Helped Highlight Yoon Du Jun Get Rid of His Bad Habit?
K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun happened to break one of his habits in the military.

Funnily enough, Yoon Du Jun had a habit of slapping people around him when he found something funny.

When Yoon Du Jun laughed, he not always, but frequently slapped people around him.Yoon Du JunYoon Du JunUsually, they were the members of Highlight and Yoon Du Jun would sometimes even chase them just so that he could slap them.Yoon Du JunHowever, fans noticed a slight change in Yoon Du Jun's behavior while going through some pictures of him at an ice festival in Inje, Gangwon-do at the end of last month.Yoon Du JunOn this day, Yoon Du Jun and his fellow soldiers played ice soccer for a preliminary match within the military, and some senior officers also attended the event to see their match.

The pictures showed Yoon Du Jun taking a glance at a senior officer next to him while laughing hard.Yoon Du JunIt looked like he was about to slap him, then decided it was not such a good idea after finding out he was a senior officer.

So, Yoon Du Jun just stroked his neck gaiter with an awkward smile even though his hands probably itched to do it so badly.Yoon Du JunFans are laughing at the awkwardness filled in his face in the pictures, and saying how the military has helped him say goodbye to his 'bad' habit whether he likes it or not. 

Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged from the military in April 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
