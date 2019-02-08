[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Names One BTS Member He Finds Harder to Approach

Singer Lee Hyun revealed the labelmate he is most awkward with is SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS.On February 7 episode of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Lee Hyun appeared as a guest and talked about his Big Hit Entertainment labelmate, BTS.Lee Hyun said, "Whenever I release a new album, JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, and JIN do their best to promote it for me. I'm pretty close to everyone, but there are a few members that I find hard to approach."He continued, "I personally find awkward with SUGA. I've known him for a long time, I still find it difficult."Then he explained, "Ever since he was a trainee, SUGA's had that swag. He's been a tough one in the first place."In response, the DJ Kim Shin-young commented, "SUGA invited me to BTS' concert. He's a sweet guy."To this, Lee Hyun responded, "That's why his name is SUGA."Meanwhile, Lee Hyun released his new single 'Not Yet' on January 28.(Credit= MBC Kim Shin-young's Music Party, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)