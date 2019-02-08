SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Opens Up About His Past Dating Experience?
U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! truthfully talked about his past dating experience.

On February 7 episode of SBS' television show 'We Will Channel You!', U-KNOW Yunho was seen spending some time with entertainer Kang Ho-dong.

While talking, Kang Ho-dong asked, "Your past relationships were never publicized. Not even once, isn't that correct?"U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho responded, "Yes, industry insiders don't know much about them either. I'm sure you haven't heard much about my dating life within the industry as well, but I have had girlfriends in the past."

When asked how he managed to keep it a secret all this time, U-KNOW Yunho answered, "It is only a matter of time until the public finds things out about my girlfriend. I believe a gentleman should be able to protect his girlfriend well. I always tried to keep that in mind."U-KNOW YunhoOn this day, U-KNOW Yunho's self-written short love story titled 'A Story About Han-bi' was unexpectedly revealed as well.

When Kang Ho-dong first took out printed version of the story to U-KNOW Yunho, he gasped in surprise and stopped him from reading it, but U-KNOW Yunho was unable to stop him. U-KNOW YunhoThe story began with U-KNOW Yunho's narration, "I'm U-KNOW Yunho, a senior year at high school. My favorite quote is as follows, 'True love means letting go of the person instead of keeping him/her by your side.' Here is my love story and it begins now."U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho just cringed in the corner at first, but later ended up reading the prologue loud due to Kang Ho-dong's request.

After that, U-KNOW Yunho commented, "Han-bi isn't a real person, but about 70% of the story were written based on my own experience."
 

Meanwhile, TVXQ!'s encore concert '#with CIRCLE' in Seoul is scheduled to take place from March 9 until 10,

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)

(SBS Star)        
