[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum in Talks to Join a New Film Alongside Gong Yoo

Actor Park Bo Gum's big screen comeback seems to be just around the corner!According to reports on February 7, Park Bo Gum is currently in talks to join the cast of the upcoming film 'Seo Bok'.Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "Park Bo Gum's casting talks in 'Seo Bok' are going positively. However, he has not signed the contract yet."'Seo Bok' centers on the story of a former intelligence agent 'Ki-heon' who gets caught up in dangerous situations involving the first-ever human clone 'Seo Bok', who holds the secret to immortality.If Park Bo Gum accepts the offer for the role of 'Seo Bok', he will be working together with actor Gong Yoo―who has already been confirmed to take the role of 'Ki-heon'.The film will be directed by Lee Yong-joo, the director behind 2012 hit film 'Architecture 101'.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Management Soop)(SBS Star)