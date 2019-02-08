SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & Red Velvet IRENE Captured Hanging Out in LA
작성 2019.02.08 10:37
Fans managed to capture another moment of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE and another girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE together and they are happier than ever! 

On February 7, one fan shared a picture of JENNIE and IRENE at a fancy restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles, the United States.

Along with a picture that looks like IRENE taking photos of JENNIE sitting across from her, the fan wrote, "Hold on, did I really just see JENNIE and IRENE together in LA?!"JENNIE and IRENERecently, Red Velvet flew to LA for its concert tour 'REDMARE' and BLACKPINK stopped by LA before heading off to New York City to perform at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'Good Morning America'.

It is assumed they found time between their busy schedule to dine with each other while in the same city.

On this day, JENNIE was also spotted having some coffee with other BLACKPINK members as well.

It looked like JENNIE truly had a blast with her good friends on this day.BLACKPINKBLACKPINKFans are delighted to see JENNIE's happy smile in the pictures, not to mention this cute BLACKPINK's family-like and 'BLACK-Velvet' moment.

Their reactions included, "These pictures totally made my day!", "More 'BLACK-Velvet' moments please. They make me so happy!", "Awww! Aren't they all just so adorable?", and so on.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'Rock Music' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
