[SBS Star] Who Will Be Sitting Next to BTS at the GRAMMYs?

K-pop boy group BTS' seat at the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) has been revealed.On February 7, Staples Center unveiled the seating arrangements for the upcoming awards ceremony on its official social media account.According to the photo, BTS members will be sitting next to world-famous artists including Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, and Chris Stapleton.BTS was recently confirmed to attend this year's GRAMMYs as an award presenter, and the group's 2018 release 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' and its design team HuskyFox Inc. are nominated for the Best Recording Package category.The '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' will be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 10 at 5PM PST/8PM EST.(Credit= 'STAPLESCenter' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)