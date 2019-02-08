[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Says That It Wants to Listen to You 'All Night'

K-pop boy group ASTRO cutely revealed that it just cannot get enough of its lover.On February 3 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', ASTRO turned into a group of attractive boys who just got shot by cupid.Throughout the title track 'All Night' of the group's first full album 'All Light', ASTRO talks about one of the most intimate things that a couple can do―sharing their thoughts and feelings with each other after long day.Some say that when one is at the beginning of their relationship, just the sheer act of talking on the phone with their significant other could make them the happiest person on the planet.But if one has never met a person who could make their heart skip a beat or does not believe in the idea of love, they probably cannot relate to what they are saying since those words will probably just sound so far-fetched and absurd to them.However, even those adorable skeptics might be able to experience the positive sides of love for a few minutes with the help of ASTRO since every word that comes out of the members' mouth will slowly but surely make them feel over the moon.Click the video below and listen to what ASTRO has to say!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)