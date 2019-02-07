[SBS Star] MONSTA X Tells the Kind of Questions They Get from Relatives as K-pop Idols

MINHYUK and JOOHEON of K-pop boy group MONSTA X revealed that their relatives sometimes ask them hard-to-respond questions when they meet them over the holidays.On February 4 episode of KBS' talk show 'Hello Counselor', MINHYUK and JOOHEON were invited to join the talk.As it was a special episode to celebrate Lunar New Year, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup threw MINHYUK and JOOHEON a related question during the opening.Shin Dong-yup asked, "You know how people don't like hearing certain things from their relatives when they meet them on holidays, right? Are there any things you guys dislike hearing from them too?"MINHYUK answered, "It's not like I dislike hearing this sort of things from them, but they do ask me a lot of questions that are difficult for me to answer."He continued, "They would ask me things like, 'So, I heard that this K-pop idol is dating this K-pop idol. Is that really true?' To be honest, I have no idea whether if they are dating or not as well!"The hosts and other guests nodded and commented, "That is very true. They always ask us that, but like MINHYUK said, we honestly don't know either!"Then, JOOHEON said with a laugh, "My relatives would call someone and ask me to speak to this person over the phone. They would tell me that he/she is a big fan of mine. Most of the time though, I end up speaking to six-year-old kids."Meanwhile, the seven members of MONSTA X are preparing themselves for an upcoming comeback with a new album 'THE 2ND ALBUM: TAKE.2 [WE ARE HERE]' that is scheduled to be released on February 18.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Hello Counselor)(SBS Star)