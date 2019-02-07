[SBS Star] VIDEO: IRENE Sweetly Holds a Young Fanboy's Hand at the Airport

이거 보고 나 뒤지려고 했었지 ㅠㅠㅜㅠ 고마워 주현아 내 인생에 나타나 줘서 (˘？？？ε˘？？) pic.twitter.com/31g3Gu7fCW — 수우박 (@IoveIrene329) 2019년 2월 2일

IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet was spotted sweetly holding a young fanboy's hand.On February 3, a short video of IRENE at the airport was shared online.The video showed IRENE walking in front of a crowd of fans, and trying to make her way through the airport with the help of her manager.As fans continuously complimented her, she thanked them and waved goodbye.When IRENE turned herself around, she noticed a young boy looking at her while walking towards her.Without hesitation, IRENE held his hand and walked with him for a while.Not only that, but she also thanked the boy by saying, "Thank you!" in an excited high-pitched voice.The boy shyly smiled at IRENE in response.Everyone who were watching them from their back shrieked in joy.It is said that the boy is a big fan of IRENE, and he had been waiting at the airport for IRENE's arrival.Fans are absolutely in love with this heart-warming and cute moment of IRENE and the young fanboy.Meanwhile, Red Velvet's first North American concert tour 'REDMARE' is planned to take place throughout this month.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'baekyeolic' Instagram/Online Community)(SBS Star)