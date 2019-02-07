[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND Completely Dominates the Stage with 'Sunrise'

K-pop girl group GFRIEND demonstrated the perfect combination of cute and sexy with 'Sunrise'.On February 3, GFRIEND cast a spell on the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with its hypnotizing stage.GFRIEND's title track 'Sunrise' of its second full album 'Time for us' gives the listeners an even higher level of excitement than watching an actual sunrise since its stage is packed with all kinds of delightful visual treats.Majority of the audience probably could not have put their finger on what lovely charisma really means until this very stage since before GFRIEND's track 'Sunrise', there was not a single song that provided a clear explanation of such notion.The breathtaking combination of the color green and black which was well-represented in the members' stage outfits truly tied up their whole performance together and even added a bit more magical vibe to their stage.But the best part of GFRIEND's performance that day was the last behavior that the members showed on stage since all of them politely bowed after wrapping up their performance as if they were trying to wish the audience good luck while celebrating Lunar New Year in a traditional way.Watch GFRIEND's adorable and whimsical stage below and celebrate belated Lunar New Year's Day with the members!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)