SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares His Thoughts on Possible Collaboration with BTS V
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares His Thoughts on Possible Collaboration with BTS V

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 16:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares His Thoughts on Possible Collaboration with BTS V
Actor Park Bo Gum talked about the possibility of having a collaboration with V of K-pop boy group BTS.

Recently, Park Bo Gum sat down for a press interview where he shared his overflowing passion for not only acting, but also singing.
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)Previously, Park Bo Gum has shown off his exceptional singing skills by recording original sound tracks for his past drama.

He also expressed his strong desire to broaden his horizons by releasing an album and joining a musical.
Park Bo Gum, BTS VPark Bo Gum, BTS VWhen asked if there is a chance for him and his friend V to have a collaboration in the near future, Park Bo Gum smiled and replied, "I really should give him a call!"

He continued, "We recently met up to grab a meal together, and we cheered for each other. He's currently busy with his tour. I wonder how busy and tired he must be."
Park Bo Gum, BTS VTalking about his future roles he wanted to give a try, Park Bo Gum said, "If there's an opportunity, I want to take a role of a psychopath."

He went on, "Thankfully, the role I took for KBS2's 'I Remember You' showed the process of becoming one through certain circumstances. Even if the characters are dark, I like characters that have a clear background reason for why they came to be that way."
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is scheduled to go around Asia as part of his fan meeting tour.

(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호