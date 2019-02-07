[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares His Thoughts on Possible Collaboration with BTS V

Actor Park Bo Gum talked about the possibility of having a collaboration with V of K-pop boy group BTS.Recently, Park Bo Gum sat down for a press interview where he shared his overflowing passion for not only acting, but also singing.Previously, Park Bo Gum has shown off his exceptional singing skills by recording original sound tracks for his past drama.He also expressed his strong desire to broaden his horizons by releasing an album and joining a musical.When asked if there is a chance for him and his friend V to have a collaboration in the near future, Park Bo Gum smiled and replied, "I really should give him a call!"He continued, "We recently met up to grab a meal together, and we cheered for each other. He's currently busy with his tour. I wonder how busy and tired he must be."Talking about his future roles he wanted to give a try, Park Bo Gum said, "If there's an opportunity, I want to take a role of a psychopath."He went on, "Thankfully, the role I took for KBS2's 'I Remember You' showed the process of becoming one through certain circumstances. Even if the characters are dark, I like characters that have a clear background reason for why they came to be that way."Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is scheduled to go around Asia as part of his fan meeting tour.(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)