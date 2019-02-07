SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Responds to a Fan's Proposal in the Coolest Way Possible
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Responds to a Fan's Proposal in the Coolest Way Possible

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 16:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Responds to a Fans Proposal in the Coolest Way Possible
Many think K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE deserve a round of applause for awesomely answering a fan who proposed to her.

On February 2, one BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fan club) from the Philippines shared a video of JENNIE during the group's concert in Manila.

In the video, JENNIE squats down to drink some water with her microphone on the stage.JENNIEAfter noticing something in the audience, JENNIE puts her left hand up and points at her ring finger with the other hand.

Then, she goes on to put her both hands out to her front as if she is asking the fan to give her a certain object.

Afterwards, JENNIE giggles and casually walks away while waving her hands in goodbye.JENNIEIt turned out a fan in the standing zone had asked JENNIE to get married, and that was JENNIE's awesome way of answering the question.

In the comment section, fans excitedly wrote, "I love this. Queen JENNIE's response is always the best!", "It looks like the time has come for me to start working harder to buy our wedding rings then!", "Ahhh this is so adorable. Can't stop watching it!", and so on.
 
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to visit Singapore on February 15 for 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Bianca_Cake' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호