[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Responds to a Fan's Proposal in the Coolest Way Possible

Many think K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE deserve a round of applause for awesomely answering a fan who proposed to her.On February 2, one BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fan club) from the Philippines shared a video of JENNIE during the group's concert in Manila.In the video, JENNIE squats down to drink some water with her microphone on the stage.After noticing something in the audience, JENNIE puts her left hand up and points at her ring finger with the other hand.Then, she goes on to put her both hands out to her front as if she is asking the fan to give her a certain object.Afterwards, JENNIE giggles and casually walks away while waving her hands in goodbye.It turned out a fan in the standing zone had asked JENNIE to get married, and that was JENNIE's awesome way of answering the question.In the comment section, fans excitedly wrote, "I love this. Queen JENNIE's response is always the best!", "It looks like the time has come for me to start working harder to buy our wedding rings then!", "Ahhh this is so adorable. Can't stop watching it!", and so on.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to visit Singapore on February 15 for 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Bianca_Cake' Twitter)(SBS Star)