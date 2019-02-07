[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Wants to Be Your 'Home'!

The members of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN promised their fans that they will always be their rock no matter what happens.On February 3, SEVENTEEN ranked #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo' for the first time thanks to its title track 'Home'.SEVENTEEN's title track 'Home' of its sixth mini album 'YOU MADE MY DAWN' is a classic urban future R&B song that truly well-grasped the members' boyish yet manly voice.The track not only is easy to listen to, but also filled with hopeful messages as the members mentioned during the group's comeback showcase.The lyrics that goes like, "If there's a hole in your heart, I can cover it up with two hands." sounds so romantic and sincere that it might have been the greatest love letter ever written if it was not a song.Also, every bit of this track starting from its sentiment to its melody suits the vibe of this season so impeccably that it will probably make the listeners want to listen to this song every winter.Check out SEVENTEEN's lovely stage right now and give the members a round of applause for their big achievement!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)