[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a New Historical Drama Alongside Shin Sae Kyeong

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo is considering joining a new historical drama.On February 7, Ilgan Sports reported that Cha Eun-woo is confirmed to take the male lead role of MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).A representative of the production team told Ilgan Sports, "Cha Eun-woo has decided to make his drama comeback through MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' after his 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' in July last year."Following the report, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio stated, "It is true that Cha Eun-woo recently received the offer to take the role in 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'. He is positively reviewing the scripts."If Cha Eun-woo accepts the offer, he will partner up with actress Shin Sae Kyeong, who has previously accepted the offer of the female lead.'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is expected to premiere in July this year.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)