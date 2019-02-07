SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a New Historical Drama Alongside Shin Sae Kyeong
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a New Historical Drama Alongside Shin Sae Kyeong

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 15:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a New Historical Drama Alongside Shin Sae Kyeong
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo is considering joining a new historical drama.

On February 7, Ilgan Sports reported that Cha Eun-woo is confirmed to take the male lead role of MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).
Cha Eun-wooA representative of the production team told Ilgan Sports, "Cha Eun-woo has decided to make his drama comeback through MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' after his 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' in July last year."
Cha Eun-wooFollowing the report, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio stated, "It is true that Cha Eun-woo recently received the offer to take the role in 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'. He is positively reviewing the scripts."
Shin Sae KyeongIf Cha Eun-woo accepts the offer, he will partner up with actress Shin Sae Kyeong, who has previously accepted the offer of the female lead.

'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is expected to premiere in July this year.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호