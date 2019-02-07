SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces TXT's Debut Date: March 4
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces TXT's Debut Date: March 4

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 15:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces TXTs Debut Date: March 4
The debut date of new K-pop boy group TXT, also known as the junior group of a global pop sensation BTS, has been confirmed and it is less than a month away.

On February 7, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced fans' most anticipated news on the group's official fan community site.TXTThe agency wrote, "We are happy to announce that TXT will be debuting with an album titled 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on March 4."

They added that TXT will begin rolling with its own special show with Mnet 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER Debut Celebration Show' on the day.

Then on the next day, TXT is also scheduled to hold its debut showcase at YES 24 Live Hall, Seoul.TXTAs it was previously reported that TXT was planning to make debut in March, many expected the group to debut soon.

However, a lot of people are surprised to hear the news at the same time, because it is sooner than they had thought to be.TXTIt has been about a month since Big Hit Entertainment began the promotional cycle for TXT's debut, their first K-pop group after BTS in 2013.

The group consists of five members, and they are YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU.TXTTXT stands for 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER', with the 'X' being read as "by."

The name said to be signifying how the group has "All come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow."
 

Even though it has not made its official debut yet, TXT has been in the limelight for weeks.

Not only the members' teaser films have accumulated in total of 61 million views on YouTube already, but also the group's fan community site had knocked down soon after the debut date and details were posted due to millions of fans around the world trying to connect to the server all at the same time.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호