[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces TXT's Debut Date: March 4

The debut date of new K-pop boy group TXT, also known as the junior group of a global pop sensation BTS, has been confirmed and it is less than a month away.On February 7, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced fans' most anticipated news on the group's official fan community site.The agency wrote, "We are happy to announce that TXT will be debuting with an album titled 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on March 4."They added that TXT will begin rolling with its own special show with Mnet 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER Debut Celebration Show' on the day.Then on the next day, TXT is also scheduled to hold its debut showcase at YES 24 Live Hall, Seoul.As it was previously reported that TXT was planning to make debut in March, many expected the group to debut soon.However, a lot of people are surprised to hear the news at the same time, because it is sooner than they had thought to be.It has been about a month since Big Hit Entertainment began the promotional cycle for TXT's debut, their first K-pop group after BTS in 2013.The group consists of five members, and they are YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU.TXT stands for 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER', with the 'X' being read as "by."The name said to be signifying how the group has "All come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow."Even though it has not made its official debut yet, TXT has been in the limelight for weeks.Not only the members' teaser films have accumulated in total of 61 million views on YouTube already, but also the group's fan community site had knocked down soon after the debut date and details were posted due to millions of fans around the world trying to connect to the server all at the same time.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)