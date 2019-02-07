[SBS Star] Childhood Photos of Lee Jong Suk Resurface Online!

Actor Lee Jong Suk's childhood photos have once again went viral online thanks to their overwhelming cuteness.Recently, a compilation of Lee Jong Suk's past photos have been circulating in various online communities.In the photos, baby Lee Jong Suk adorably poses in front of the camera, with his big smiles and chubby cheeks on his face.His signature smile has not changed even a bit, as the present Lee Jong Suk smiles exactly the same way as the past.Although it is not the first time for his fans to see these photos, but the public once again mesmerized with the actor's irresistible charms even with his childhood photos.They commented, "Wow, he looks exactly the same but cuter.", "Look at this baby boy. He is so tall and handsome now!", "Awww, wish I had a son like him.", and more.Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk currently stars in tvN's romance drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' with actress Lee Nayoung.(Credit= Online Community, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)