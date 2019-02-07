SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Childhood Photos of Lee Jong Suk Resurface Online!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Childhood Photos of Lee Jong Suk Resurface Online!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 14:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Childhood Photos of Lee Jong Suk Resurface Online!
Actor Lee Jong Suk's childhood photos have once again went viral online thanks to their overwhelming cuteness.

Recently, a compilation of Lee Jong Suk's past photos have been circulating in various online communities.
Lee Jong SukIn the photos, baby Lee Jong Suk adorably poses in front of the camera, with his big smiles and chubby cheeks on his face.
Lee Jong SukHis signature smile has not changed even a bit, as the present Lee Jong Suk smiles exactly the same way as the past.
Lee Jong SukAlthough it is not the first time for his fans to see these photos, but the public once again mesmerized with the actor's irresistible charms even with his childhood photos.
Lee Jong SukLee Jong SukThey commented, "Wow, he looks exactly the same but cuter.", "Look at this baby boy. He is so tall and handsome now!", "Awww, wish I had a son like him.", and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk currently stars in tvN's romance drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' with actress Lee Nayoung.

(Credit= Online Community, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호