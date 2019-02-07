SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Sung ♥ Lee Bo Young's Second Child Is Born!
Korean actor Ji Sung and actress Lee Bo Young's second child was born this week.

On February 5, Ji Sung posted a picture of the bottom of his new-born child's feet on his social media account.

Ji Sung wrote, "Bo-ah was finally born. Welcome to this world, Bo-ah! Be well and I love you!"Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young's babyJi Sung previously said 'Bo-ah' is the nickname of the baby and it combines Lee Bo Young's name and a Korean word 'ahgi', meaning 'baby'.

The real name of the new-born baby has not been revealed yet, but it has been announced that 'Bo-ah' is a boy.Ji SungAfter six years of dating, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young got married in 2013.

Even though it has been years since they have been together, they are known as two lovebirds.

With their 3-year-old daughter Ji-yoo and new-born baby, much more love and happiness are expected to be seen at the family's home.

Many have been wishing for the family's joyful days ahead upon hearing this great news.Lee Bo Young(Lee Narin, Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, SBS Healing Camp)

(SBS Star)   
