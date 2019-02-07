SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] RAIN Enjoys Eating Alone Even After His Marriage with Kim Tae-hee?
[SBS Star] RAIN Enjoys Eating Alone Even After His Marriage with Kim Tae-hee?

작성 2019.02.07 11:41
Singer/actor RAIN talked about his life after marrying actress Kim Tae-hee.

On February 6 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', RAIN joined the show as a guest.

When asked, "Do you truly agree with all your wife's opinions?" RAIN said, "I don't have an opinion. It's easier that way."
MBC Radio StarMBC Radio StarRAIN also revealed that despite marrying Kim Tae-hee, he often enjoys eating alone.

He explained, "I sometimes need time on my own. There are times when you don't want to talk to anyone."
MBC Radio StarHe went on, "There are levels in eating alone. The beginning stage is fast food or hamburgers, and the advanced stage is Korean barbecue restaurant. There's a certain method to it. You go in confidently, confidence is the key."
MBC Radio StarRAIN also said that whenever people recognize him while eating alone at a restaurant, he just casually say hi and give them a warm hug.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
