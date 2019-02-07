SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN & Ha Sung Woon Upload Sweet Photos of Them Spending Time Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JIMIN & Ha Sung Woon Upload Sweet Photos of Them Spending Time Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 11:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN & Ha Sung Woon Upload Sweet Photos of Them Spending Time Together
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN and another boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon once again showed off their rock-solid friendship.

On February 5, JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon used their social media to share photos of them hanging out together.

At first, it was JIMIN who posted several pictures of himself with the caption celebrating Lunar New Year.

Along with pictures taken during sunset, he commented, "Happy New Year! Hope this year will bring you good luck!"JIMIN and Ha Sung WoonA few moments later, Ha Sung Woon shared pictures of himself that appeared to be the same place as the place in JIMIN's pictures.

In the pictures, they are both at a park in front of a bridge and stretching their arms to look like they are holding the sun.JIMIN and Ha Sung WoonJIMIN and Ha Sung WoonIt is assumed that they met up to spend some time together during the Lunar New Year break.

The next day, Ha Sung Woon uploaded a self-portrait picture with JIMIN, confirming that they were the ones who took each other's pictures at the park.JIMIN and Ha Sung WoonJIMIN and Ha Sung Woon have been friends even since before their debut, and their incredible chemistry and friendship were numerously seen after their debut.

Fans are saying they find JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon's friendship so cute that they cannot get enough of seeing them together.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official.hasungwoon' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호