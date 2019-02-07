[SBS Star] JIMIN & Ha Sung Woon Upload Sweet Photos of Them Spending Time Together

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN and another boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon once again showed off their rock-solid friendship.On February 5, JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon used their social media to share photos of them hanging out together.At first, it was JIMIN who posted several pictures of himself with the caption celebrating Lunar New Year.Along with pictures taken during sunset, he commented, "Happy New Year! Hope this year will bring you good luck!"A few moments later, Ha Sung Woon shared pictures of himself that appeared to be the same place as the place in JIMIN's pictures.In the pictures, they are both at a park in front of a bridge and stretching their arms to look like they are holding the sun.It is assumed that they met up to spend some time together during the Lunar New Year break.The next day, Ha Sung Woon uploaded a self-portrait picture with JIMIN, confirming that they were the ones who took each other's pictures at the park.JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon have been friends even since before their debut, and their incredible chemistry and friendship were numerously seen after their debut.Fans are saying they find JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon's friendship so cute that they cannot get enough of seeing them together.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official.hasungwoon' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)