[SBS Star] Joo Won Returns from the Military & Names the Girl Group He Liked the Most

Actor Joo Won has officially relieved of his mandatory military duty.On February 5, Joo Won greeted his fans for the first time after his 21-month-long military service.Appeared in front of fans and the press with a big smile, Joo Won remarked, "I've completed my military service, which could be considered long or short depending on how you look at it. It was truly a meaningful time full of new experiences, and everyone took care of me like family. Thanks to them, I'm happy to have completed my duty safely."He continued, "I really missed my fans. More than anything, I wanted to work on a great drama production. I haven't chosen my next project, though."For the girl group that helped him the most through tough time in the army, Joo Won named BLACKPINK.He said, "I saw on TV that they always ask all the celebrities this exact question, so I thought about it. There are so many."He went on, "Many soldiers in the military receive energy not just from girl groups, but boy groups as well. But still, BLACKPINK was my favorite."Having served as a recruit instructor of the ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull' Division, Joo Won was able to leave the military 10 days earlier than his original discharge date due to implementation of the government's 'Defense Reform 2.0'.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)