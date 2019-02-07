SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Joo Won Returns from the Military & Names the Girl Group He Liked the Most
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Joo Won Returns from the Military & Names the Girl Group He Liked the Most

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.07 10:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Joo Won Returns from the Military & Names the Girl Group He Liked the Most
Actor Joo Won has officially relieved of his mandatory military duty.

On February 5, Joo Won greeted his fans for the first time after his 21-month-long military service.
Joo WonJoo WonAppeared in front of fans and the press with a big smile, Joo Won remarked, "I've completed my military service, which could be considered long or short depending on how you look at it. It was truly a meaningful time full of new experiences, and everyone took care of me like family. Thanks to them, I'm happy to have completed my duty safely."

He continued, "I really missed my fans. More than anything, I wanted to work on a great drama production. I haven't chosen my next project, though."
Joo WonFor the girl group that helped him the most through tough time in the army, Joo Won named BLACKPINK.
BLACKPINKHe said, "I saw on TV that they always ask all the celebrities this exact question, so I thought about it. There are so many."

He went on, "Many soldiers in the military receive energy not just from girl groups, but boy groups as well. But still,  BLACKPINK was my favorite."
Joo WonHaving served as a recruit instructor of the ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull' Division, Joo Won was able to leave the military 10 days earlier than his original discharge date due to implementation of the government's 'Defense Reform 2.0'.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호