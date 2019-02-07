SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Make Its U.S. Morning Show Debut on 'Good Morning America'
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be making its U.S. morning show debut with a performance on 'Good Morning America'.

On February 5 local time, American television broadcasting company ABC's morning talk show 'Good Morning America' announced that BLACKPINK will be joining their show on February 12 via social media.

Along with a teaser image, they excitedly wrote, "Who's excited?! Next Tuesday, BLACKPINK performs live in-studio in Times Square for their American morning show debut! Are you ready!?"BLACKPINKNext Tuesday will mark the very first time BLACKPINK appear on U.S. television.

As the group is hoping to expand promotions to the U.S., it looks like this will be an excellent opportunity to attract some attention of U.S. citizens.BLACKPINKRecently, BLACKPINK revealed a new record deal with Interscope Records, where it is home to Lady Gaga, Zedd, Selena Gomez, and many more renowned artists.

BLACKPINK also confirmed to perform at this year's 'Coachella', a huge annual music and arts festival that takes places in California.BLACKPINKEver since its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK's popularity grew immensely every year.

This year, BLACKPINK's music video for 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' became the most-viewed one from a K-pop group on YouTube.

A lot of people are looking forward to seeing BLACKPINK on 'Good Morning America', and other next steps it is going to take in the United States.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'GMA' Twitter, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
