[SBS Star] RM & MINGYU Are Two Stars Who Were Born Much Heavier than Most Korean Babies!

In Korea, newborn baby boys are born with the average weight of 3.4kg (7.5lbs), but there are two popular K-pop stars who were born much heavier than this average weight.It turns out RM of boy group BTS and MINGYU of another boy group SEVENTEEN were born much heavier than many other boys in Korea.When RM was born, he was 4.8kg (10.6lbs) and MINGYU was 4.6kg (10.1lbs).Some may say, "They were only about 1.5kg (3.3lbs) over the average weight for baby boys though. The difference doesn't sound like much to me."However, you have to take into account that they were only just newborn babies, and 1.5kg is a lot for them.Although it is unknown whether if it is because they were born as big babies, but RM and MINGYU are both incredibly tall right now.Currently, RM is 181cm (5.9ft) and MINGYU is as tall as 187cm (6.1ft).Considering the average height for men in Korea is 174cm (5.7ft), you can see that they have grown up as very tall individuals.After finding out how heavy they were at birth, fans commented, "Their moms must have had a difficult time when giving birth to them!", "Whoa! I deeply respect their moms.", "No wonder why they are so healthy and tall now!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its world concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Fukuoka, Japan on February 16 and 17, and SEVENTEEN is busily promoting its latest title track 'Home' at the moment.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'saythename_17' 'min9yu_k' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)