[SBS Star] VIDEO: VERIVERY Says That You Make Its Head Go 'Ring Ring Ring'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: VERIVERY Says That You Make Its Head Go 'Ring Ring Ring'

K-pop boy group VERIVERY knocked the public's socks off with its adorable performance.

On January 29 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', VERIVERY brought back an old but fascinating genre to life which gained a phenomenal popularity back in the '80s and the '90s―New jack swing.
VERIVERYThe title track 'Ring Ring Ring' of VERIVERY's debut album 'VERI-US' provides a delightful combination of hip-hop beat and catchy melody which creates an environment for the listeners to be immersed in its song more easily.
VERIVERYAfter reading the name of its album 'VERI-US' out loud, the audience will probably realize the fact that it exactly sounds like the word 'various' even though both of them have a different spelling and meaning.
VERIVERYAccording to VERIVERY's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment, the members intended to demonstrate their strong will and ambitious plan through the name of their album which they created using the following two words―'VERI' and 'US'.
VERIVERYAlso, all members of VERIVERY pitched ideas to come up with the choreography of their title track and two of its members DONGHEON and HOYOUNG even participated in the songwriting process.

Check out VERIVERY's eye-opening performance below and pamper yourself with the sweetest serenade!

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
