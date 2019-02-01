[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Owns a Shocking Number of Cameras!

Fans are shocked to find out the number of cameras that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK owns.Recently, a fan compiled pictures of LISA holding her camera online.The fan said, "I discovered that LISA has a shocking number of cameras! It's unbelievable. I'm sure she owns way more than this as well! I wonder how many she owns."The compilation showed LISA holding a camera at different times, and over 10 different cameras are seen in the pictures.If you have been fangirling/fanboying over LISA for some time, you will not miss noticing the fact that she loves taking photos.She takes lots of photos of herself as well as her fellow members, and she also frequently posts self-filmed videos on YouTube.LISA is known to be an excellent photographer that many fans think she could even pass for a professional.Owning this many cameras tells how talented she is in photography as well, because it means she must know the difference between all of them.It has been said that some cameras were presents from her fans and some were purchased by herself.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is planned to hold its world concert tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' in Manila, the Philippines on February 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)