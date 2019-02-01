SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Owns a Shocking Number of Cameras!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Owns a Shocking Number of Cameras!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.01 17:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Owns a Shocking Number of Cameras!
Fans are shocked to find out the number of cameras that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK owns.

Recently, a fan compiled pictures of LISA holding her camera online.

The fan said, "I discovered that LISA has a shocking number of cameras! It's unbelievable. I'm sure she owns way more than this as well! I wonder how many she owns."

The compilation showed LISA holding a camera at different times, and over 10 different cameras are seen in the pictures.LISAIf you have been fangirling/fanboying over LISA for some time, you will not miss noticing the fact that she loves taking photos.

She takes lots of photos of herself as well as her fellow members, and she also frequently posts self-filmed videos on YouTube.LISALISA is known to be an excellent photographer that many fans think she could even pass for a professional.

Owning this many cameras tells how talented she is in photography as well, because it means she must know the difference between all of them.

It has been said that some cameras were presents from her fans and some were purchased by herself.LISAMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is planned to hold its world concert tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' in Manila, the Philippines on February 2.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호