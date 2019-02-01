[SBS Star] Idol Stars Who Debuted After Less Than a Year of Training

Most K-pop idol stars spend years of training before they finally make debut as a member of their group.
However, for some idols, they were able to debut with less than a year of training.
Check out the list of idols who debuted with less than one year of trainee experience.
1. Suzy (miss A) and Bae Jin Young (Wanna One) : 10 months
2. Ong Seong Wu (Wanna One) : 8 months
3. YOUNGJAE (GOT7) : 7 months
4. Lai Kuan Lin (Wanna One) : 6 months
5. KEN (VIXX) : 5 months
6. BAEKHYUN and CHEN (EXO) : 4 months
7. Jung Eunji (Apink) and CHENLE (NCT) : 2 months
(Credit= JYP Entertainment, SWING Entertainment, Jellyfish Entertainment, Plan A Entertainment, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
