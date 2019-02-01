[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Reason Why He Never Shows a Sign of Fatigue on Stage

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK shared his philosophy on stage and explained why he always strives not to show that he is sick while performing.
Recently, a thread from online community titled 'Things about JUNGKOOK that you probably didn't know' caught the eyes of many.
The post was consists of numerous pictures and videos of JUNGKOOK which well-described his credo about performance.During the second episode of BTS' original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE', JUNGKOOK said, "Before going up on the stage, I knew that I was sick and didn't feel good. But I will not be able to see my fans for a long time so..."
If it was not for this video, his fans probably would have never guessed that he was feeling under the weather when performing in Chile.
When one fan told him to take it easy and do not try to work too hard during his past live broadcast, JUNGKOOK replied, "Oh... I have to. But in front of you guys, I'm just going to say that I won't. I will take it easy."
JUNGKOOK also said, "I'll never get sick in front of you guys," when another fan said, "Please don't get sick."
Whilst giving an acceptance speech at the '28th Seoul Music Awards', JUNGKOOK expressed his affection for ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) by saying, "If it wasn't for you, we couldn't have done all this. Thank you for letting us get to know this precious life."
Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "I love seeing your wonderful performances but please don't get hurt and stay healthy.", "We love you. Please take care of yourself.", "This is one of the many reasons why I like him", and many more.
Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Fukuoka, Japan which will be held on February 16.
