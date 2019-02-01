SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon in Talks to Join a New Historical Drama
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon in Talks to Join a New Historical Drama

Park Ji Hoon from disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One is considering making his comeback as an actor.

According to Sports Chosun's report on February 1, Park Ji Hoon is in talks to join JTBC's upcoming historical drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' (literal translation) as the male lead.
Park Ji Hoon'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' reportedly tells the story of a king who makes a request to Joseon's best dating agency 'Flower Crew' to protect his first love.

Upon the king's request, the agency's matchmakers risk their lives to transform the commoner 'Gae-ddong' into the most noble lady.
Park Ji HoonIn response to the report, Park Ji Hoon's management agency maroo Entertainment stated, "The drama is one of the projects Park Ji Hoon is currently reviewing. Nothing has been confirmed yet."
Park Ji HoonDebuted at a young age as a child actor, Park Ji Hoon recently concluded his activities as a member of Wanna One with the group's final concert 'Therefore' which took place on January 24 to 27.

He is scheduled to hold his first Asia fan meeting tour 'FIRST EDITION' starting in Seoul on February 9.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, maroo Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
