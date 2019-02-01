[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Debut as Singer in Japan!

Actor Park Bo Gum will make his debut as a singer in Japan.According to Nikkan Sport's report on January 31, Park Bo Gum is planning on releasing an album next month.The report stated, "Korean top actor Park Bo Gum will debut as a singer in Japan. He will release his single 'Bloomin' on March 20."The song 'Bloomin' is reportedly a rhythmical and vibrant pop song.In addition to the song, the Japanese version of Park Bo Gum's 2016 drama 'Love in the Moonlight' OST 'My Dearest' will also be included.Park Bo Gum said, "I am very happy to greet my Japanese fans through the song.I'm hoping to deliver heartwarming messages and love through music. I am always trying my best to show a new side of me to my fans."Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum has recently wrapped up the drama 'Encounter' with actress Song Hye Kyo.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)