[SBS Star] Seonye Gives Birth to Her Third Child!

Seonye, a former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, gave birth to her third child.On January 31, Seonye's management agency Polaris Entertainment announced, "Seonye has become a mother of three children. Her third child was born in Canada in the afternoon of January 30 (local time)."They continued, "It's a healthy girl, and they decided to name her Park Yoo-jin. Please show your love and support to the family."Seonye debuted as a leader of Wonder Girls in 2007, then officially left the group in July 2015.In the beginning of 2013, she unexpectedly announced marriage with a Korean-Canadian missionary James Park while she was still actively promoting as Wonder Girls.Since getting married, she has been living in Canada with her husband and children.Including the new-born baby, Seonye now has three daughters.Meanwhile, Seonye signed an exclusive contract with Polaris Entertainment last August, indicating her comeback in the near future.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seonye.m' Instagram)(SBS Star)