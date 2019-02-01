SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Seonye Gives Birth to Her Third Child!
[SBS Star] Seonye Gives Birth to Her Third Child!

Seonye, a former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, gave birth to her third child.

On January 31, Seonye's management agency Polaris Entertainment announced, "Seonye has become a mother of three children. Her third child was born in Canada in the afternoon of January 30 (local time)."

They continued, "It's a healthy girl, and they decided to name her Park Yoo-jin. Please show your love and support to the family."SeonyeSeonye debuted as a leader of Wonder Girls in 2007, then officially left the group in July 2015.

In the beginning of 2013, she unexpectedly announced marriage with a Korean-Canadian missionary James Park while she was still actively promoting as Wonder Girls.

Since getting married, she has been living in Canada with her husband and children.

Including the new-born baby, Seonye now has three daughters.SeonyeMeanwhile, Seonye signed an exclusive contract with Polaris Entertainment last August, indicating her comeback in the near future.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seonye.m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
