[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Lives in an Internet Cafe with High-end Gaming Computers?

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO unveiled his luxurious dorm where he lives with his fellow member JINU, manager, and three cats.On January 31 episode of SBS' television show 'We Will Channel You!', entertainer Kang Ho-dong was seen going to see MINO at his dorm.Upon his arrival at the dorm, Kang Ho-dong gasped at three high-end gaming computers sitting in the living room.MINO explained, "Me, JINU, and our manager all love playing games, so we purchased high-end gaming computers to turn this area of our dorm to an Internet café."MINO nodded with pride as Kang Ho-dong reacted, "Wow, it really does seem like I'm at an Internet café! It's fascinating!"Then, Kang Ho-dong noticed one of JINU's cats 'Ray' going into the balcony to go on a cat tower.So, MINO introduced Kang Ho-dong to 'Ray', and also to two other cats―'Johnny' and 'Bay'.In addition to that, MINO excitedly showed off his mannequin art that he even submitted for exhibition in the past.When asked about the design of the mannequin, MINO answered, "The mannequin is the reflection of myself. Those images on the mannequin tell who I am."MINO and JINU's dorm almost looked like a nice Internet café, cat café, and art gallery all in one place.Meanwhile, WINNER successfully wrapped up the North American leg of its world tour 'EVERYWHERE' on January 29 with a concert in New York City.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)(SBS Star)