[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Sing OST for Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na's New Drama
K-pop boy group EXO's vocalist CHEN will be singing an original sound track of an upcoming drama.

According to reports on February 1, the first OST for tvN's new drama 'Touch Your Heart' will be released on February 7.
Touch Your HeartThe song is titled 'Make It Count', and EXO's CHEN gladly offered to lend his sweet vocals for the track.
EXO CHENThe comfortable, mid-tempo track contains lyrics of a sweet confession, beautifully accompanied by melodic instrumentals.
EXO CHENCHEN is known for his sweet and sentimental voice, which will go well with the upcoming drama starring actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na.
Touch Your HeartTouch Your Heart'Touch Your Heart' is a romantic comedy about a perfectionist lawyer 'Kwon Jung-rok' (Lee Dong Wook) and nation's top actress 'Oh Yoon-seo' (Yoo In Na) who fakes her identity to work as a secretary at his law firm.

The drama is scheduled to premiere on February 6 at 9:30 PM KST.

(Credit= tvN Touch Your Heart, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
