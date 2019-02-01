[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Gears Up for His Solo Debut by Launching More Social Media Channels

Kang Daniel from disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One launched more official social media channels to interact with his fans.On February 1, Kang Daniel announced that he had opened new social media channels apart from his personal Instagram account and his official fan cafe.Kang Daniel is now officially on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, NAVER V LIVE, and Weibo.Last month, Kang Daniel launched his fan cafe as well as his Instagram account, setting a new Guinness World Record for the fastest account to gain one million followers.He officially wrapped up activities as a member of Wanna One with the group's final concert 'Therefore' which was held from January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel moved to a new management agency LM Entertainment and is currently preparing for his solo debut in April.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'Kang Daniel Official' Twitter, YouTube, NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)